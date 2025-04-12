WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan urges Iran to bring killers of its citizens to justice
The incident occurred in Iran’s Mehrestan region, where eight auto mechanics from Pakistan’s largest Punjab province were shot dead by unidentified gunmen while working at a local workshop
00:00
Pakistan urges Iran to bring killers of its citizens to justice
PM Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged Tehran to work to bring the culprits involved in the killing of eight Pakistani labourers in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province the previous day. / AA
April 12, 2025

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the Iranian government to work to bring the culprits involved in the killing of eight Pakistani labourers in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province the previous day.

Expressing “deep” concern about the incident, Sharif, in a statement on Sunday, called for a joint strategy to combat terrorism in the region.

He called on Tehran to immediately arrest the killers and uncover the motive behind this “heinous” terrorist attack.

The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, in a statement, condemned the incident, terming it “inhuman” and “cowardice”.

Terrorism, it said, is a common threat to the region, and all the regional countries have to fight it jointly.

The incident occurred in Iran’s Mehrestan region, where eight auto mechanics from Pakistan’s largest Punjab province were shot dead by unidentified gunmen while working at a local workshop on Saturday.

RelatedTRT Global - When terror took the rails: Train hijacking shows Pakistan’s deepening terror crisis
RECOMMENDED


The terrorist group, Balochistan National Army, claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that the slain workers were members of Pakistan’s premier spy agency, the International Services Intelligence or the ISI.

The attack targeting Pakistanis on Iranian soil drew a parallel to several incidents in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, where terrorists have targeted dozens of people from other provinces, mainly from Punjab, in recent months.

RelatedWhy have the Baloch picked up arms against the Iranian state?

In January 2024, nine Pakistani labourers were killed and three critically injured in a similar attack in Saravan city, also located in Iran’s southeastern border region.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents