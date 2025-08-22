On an August night in 2017, fourteen-year-old Lucky Karim woke to the sound of gunfire. The shots were so close that she could feel them in her chest.

In her village, Maungdow, in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, people had learned to read violence by its sounds. Sometimes it came in brief spurts, but this was different.

“There was non-stop gunfire around us, and they (military) started burning our homes three days before we left,” Karim tells TRT World over a Zoom call from Chicago.

Myanmar’s military, backed by Buddhist mobs, had launched a brutal campaign in Rakhine State, killing thousands of indigenous Rohingya civilians, burning entire villages, and forcing more than 700,000 to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, and make perilous journeys to Indonesia and Malaysia.

The United Nations would later call the 2017 assault a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.” Rights groups had a blunter word: genocide.

Recalling the night she and her family fled their home back on August 25 in 2017, Lucky’s family thought they might hide in the forest for a few days, as they had before, and then return.

“We thought people were just going to hide somewhere around and we’d get back to our homes after a day or two,” she says. “Because this is what we’ve experienced so many times in our lives in Rakhine State.”

Instead, they walked, seven days through rain, following a group of slow-moving villagers toward the Bangladesh border.

Progress was painfully slow, as only one person could cross the border at a time. They had to wait until 3 in the morning, when soldiers and officials were asleep, to slip through quietly.

“It took us almost three months to settle down and find our own shelter, and then be able to receive food rations from the World Food Programme,” she says.

And when they crossed the border, the only thing that was waiting for them was uncertainty and a vacant area with no shelter or any livelihood.

Lucky was placed in a sprawling refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh. It is now the largest camp in the world, housing more than a million Rohingya.

She is among over one million Rohingya who have been persecuted for being Muslim and a minority in Myanmar. Since 1983, Myanmar, a Buddhist-majority country, has stripped Rohingya Muslims of their citizenship, making them the largest stateless population in the world.

As the genocide against Rohingya Muslims marks its eighth year, the population continues to rely entirely on humanitarian aid for protection, food, water, shelter, and healthcare.

With little to no coverage, Myanmar’s brutal campaign against Rohingya Muslims reached its peak in August 2024, according to the United States Institute of Peace, making voices like Lucky’s more vital than ever.

For nearly six years, Lucky lived there, refusing to let displacement define her.

Camps to congress