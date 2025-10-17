China urged "equal dialogue" with the United States amid a rumbling trade war between the economic powerhouses, as Apple boss Tim Cook paid a visit to the country.



Beijing last week announced sweeping controls on rare earth exports. In retaliation, US President Donald Trump announced 100 percent tariffs to take effect from November 1, but a potential upcoming meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could provide a window to walk back from the brink.

Cook, who regularly visits the key Apple market and manufacturing powerhouse, met Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday, according to an official statement.

During their meeting, Wang urged Beijing and Washington to "seek solutions to problems through equal dialogue and consultation", the statement said.

Wang also said he welcomed Apple's "increased investment" in China.

The commerce ministry statement quoted Cook as saying he considered good economic relations between China and the United States as having "great significance".

The Apple boss also met Vice Premier He Lifeng, Beijing's chief trade negotiator, state news agency Xinhua said.