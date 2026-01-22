Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call on Thursday that Türkiye was opposed to any foreign interventions in Iran and that it valued its neighbours’ peace and stability, the Turkish Presidency said on X.

In a statement, the presidency said the leader had discussed the latest developments in Iran. It said Erdogan also said the resolution of problems without further escalation was also in Türkiye’s interest.

Iran is grappling with some of the largest anti-government protests in its history, having prompted a sweeping crackdown that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday said had left “several thousand” people dead.

It was the first public acknowledgment by an Iranian leader of the scale of the casualties, which he blamed on the United States.