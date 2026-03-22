The Israeli military has announced it was expanding its ground invasion in Lebanon, warning of a lengthy offensive, after Beirut condemned what it called Israel's flagrant violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli forces were ordered earlier Sunday to destroy bridges they said were used by Hezbollah to cross the Litani River, and Lebanese official media reported Israeli raids in the south.

"The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun... This is a prolonged operation," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement.

"We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan," he added.

In a separate statement on Sunday, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said the expansion of the ground invasion would begin within the coming week.

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