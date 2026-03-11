Kharg Island, a scrubby stretch of land in the northern Gulf, roughly 30 km off Iran’s coast in Bushehr province, is far more significant than its size suggests.

The 20-square-kilometre island functions as Iran’s principal oil export terminal and handles almost all of Iran's crude exports. It collects oil coming by pipeline from Iran’s largest producing fields, including Ahvaz, Marun ​and Gachsaran.

Storage capacity on Kharg is estimated at roughly 30 million barrels and, according to Kpler, approximately 18 million barrels of crude are currently stored on ⁠the ​island, equivalent to roughly 10-12 days of exports under ​normal conditions.

Yet, Kharg has so far been left untouched by US and Israeli strikes in the ongoing war on Iran.

Iran, the third largest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting ​Countries, pumps about 4.5 percent of global oil supplies, with output of about 3.3 million ​barrels per day of crude, plus 1.3 million bpd of condensate and other liquids.

In the days ​leading up to ⁠the US-Israeli attack, Iran ramped up exports from Kharg to near record levels, loading over 3 million bpd over February 15-20, ​nearly triple its normal export pace of around 1.3 million to ​1.6 million ⁠bpd, according to JP Morgan.

"A direct strike ​would immediately halt the bulk of Iran’s crude exports, likely triggering severe ​retaliation in the Strait of Hormuz or against regional energy infrastructure," ⁠JP Morgan said.

During the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, US President Jimmy Carter imposed sanctions on Iran but refrained from ordering strikes ​on the island. His successor, Ronald Reagan, during the 1980s Iran-Iraq Tanker War, prioritised ​protecting shipping and targeting Iranian vessels and missile batteries, leaving Kharg untouched.

Kharg underwent key developments during Iran's oil expansion in the 1960s and 1970s, with much of the country's coast too shallow for supertankers.

Iran has looked to diversify its export capabilities by opening the Jask terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint in the Gulf of Oman in 2021, but Kharg remains "a critical vulnerability" for Iran, JP Morgan said.

"It is a cornerstone of Iran's economy and a major source of revenue for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard," JP Morgan added, referring to the well-resourced ideological branch of Iran’s army.

A single chokepoint for Iran’s economy

The island’s strategic importance stems from concentration risk. Most of Iran’s export infrastructure is centralised there.

It handles roughly 90 percent of Iran's crude exports, according to a JP Morgan note released on Sunday.

Storage tanks on the island can hold tens of millions of barrels of crude before loading onto tankers.

Because oil exports are a core source of Iran’s state revenue, Kharg is essentially the economic lifeline of the Iranian government.

Iran's oil exports would stall and output halve if the US and Israel were to seize its port on Kharg Island, triggering further attacks from ​Tehran on regional oil infrastructure, JP Morgan said.