Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, chairing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers' Annual Coordination Meeting in New York on Friday, warned of what he described as "two urgent risks" facing the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly high-level week, Fidan said the first danger is "the genocide in Gaza and Israel's efforts to annex the West Bank and forcibly displace Palestinians".

The second, he said, is "Israel's calculated expansionism and destabilisation strategy that threatens the security and stability of our entire region".

Fidan said Israel has become "a rogue actor blinded by the dreams of 'Greater Israel' under the Netanyahu regime", and called on OIC countries to adopt a common stance.

He urged members to intensify joint efforts to stop international arms shipments to Israel and to strengthen legal action by supporting proceedings at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

He also called for seizing the recent momentum behind recognition of Palestine to secure full UN membership for the State of Palestine and stressed the need to expose Israel's crimes before the international community.