A Russian court has sentenced a US citizen to four years in jail for trying to take the stocks of Kalashnikov assault rifles out of a Moscow airport, the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The US citizen, who collects Kalashnikov weapons, bought two Kalashnikov stocks and checked in a suitcase containing the butts at Moscow's Vnukovo airport but made no customs declaration, RIA said.

The man, who was not identified by the news agency, was found guilty under an article in the criminal code dealing with the smuggling of weapons, RIA said.

RIA said the man partially admitted his guilt. Reuters was unable to reach the man while he was in detention.