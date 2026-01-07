Electricity has been restored to southwestern Berlin after a suspected arson attack on a power station by far-left extremists caused a blackout for tens of thousands of households, the longest outage in the German capital since World War Two.

"Today is a good day for the many people affected who had been cut off from electricity and heat since January 3," Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said on Wednesday.

The operation to restore power, which started at 1100 AM (1000 GMT), was a complex and gradual process, he said.

A blaze early on Saturday destroyed a cable duct over a canal, cutting off power in about 45,000 households and more than 2,000 businesses in southwestern districts of the city at a time of freezing temperatures.