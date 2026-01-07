EUROPE
Power returns to Berlin after historic blackout, longest since World War II
A blaze destroyed a canal-side cable duct, cutting power to about 45,000 homes and more than 2,000 businesses in southwest Berlin during freezing temperatures.
The prolonged fallout has prompted some politicians to demand more investment to protect the capital's infrastructure. / Reuters
January 7, 2026

Electricity has been restored to southwestern Berlin after a suspected arson attack on a power station by far-left extremists caused a blackout for tens of thousands of households, the longest outage in the German capital since World War Two.

"Today is a good day for the many people affected who had been cut off from electricity and heat since January 3," Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said on Wednesday.

The operation to restore power, which started at 1100 AM (1000 GMT), was a complex and gradual process, he said.

A blaze early on Saturday destroyed a cable duct over a canal, cutting off power in about 45,000 households and more than 2,000 businesses in southwestern districts of the city at a time of freezing temperatures.

Growing risks from left-wing extremists

The far-left Volcano activist group, which in 2024 said it attacked a power pylon near Tesla's factory outside Berlin, claimed responsibility.

The German army was called in to support residents struggling with the outage, which also affected mobile phone connections, heating, and trains.

The prolonged fallout has prompted some politicians to demand more investment to protect the capital's infrastructure, especially since the domestic intelligence agency has warned about growing risks from left-wing extremists.

