An explosion in a Moscow luxury residential complex has killed one person and wounded four others, including a Ukrainian separatist fighting Kiev, Russian news agencies have reported.

State media said on Monday a former boxing official from east Ukraine who had set up a battalion to fight against Kiev, Armen Sarkisian, was among the wounded.

Russia has been hit by a string of assassinations and mysterious explosions since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war.

"One person died and four others were injured" after an "explosion," the TASS news agency reported, quoting health officials as saying that the injured were in serious condition.

Russian media initially reported that Sarkisian who headed a separatist boxing federation in the east Ukrainian city of Gorlivka was killed in the explosion, but later said he survived.