Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic has said that he believes his country's decision to suspend visa-free travel with Türkiye will be reversed within 10-15 days.

“We are in constant communication with the Prime Minister (Milojko Spajic). I believe the decision to suspend visa-free travel (with Türkiye) will be revoked within 10-15 days,” he said during a joint press conference on Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was on an official visit to Montenegro's capital, Podgorica.

Ibrahimovic reported that Türkiye's diplomatic missions in Montenegro had been overcrowded with visitors following the suspension of the visa-free travel agreement.