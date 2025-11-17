TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
Montenegro to lift visa requirement for Turkish travellers: top envoy
"I believe the decision to suspend visa-free travel (with Türkiye) will be revoked within 10-15 days," says Foreign Minister Ibrahimovic.
Tourists walk near the Clock Tower in the Old Town, amid concerns about 'over-tourism' in Kotor, Montenegro, on August 8, 2024. / Reuters
November 17, 2025

Montenegro's Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic has said that he believes his country's decision to suspend visa-free travel with Türkiye will be reversed within 10-15 days.

“We are in constant communication with the Prime Minister (Milojko Spajic). I believe the decision to suspend visa-free travel (with Türkiye) will be revoked within 10-15 days,” he said during a joint press conference on Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was on an official visit to Montenegro's capital, Podgorica.

Ibrahimovic reported that Türkiye's diplomatic missions in Montenegro had been overcrowded with visitors following the suspension of the visa-free travel agreement.

A knife attack against a Montenegrin man on October 25, initially reported by local media as involving Turkish nationals, sparked a wave of anti-Turkish sentiment in parts of Podgorica and prompted Prime Minister Milojko Spajic to announce that Montenegro would temporarily suspend a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals.

Montenegro’s Higher Court in Podgorica announced on October 31 that two individuals detained on allegations of involvement in a knife attack in the city have been released after it was determined they were not connected to the incident.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
