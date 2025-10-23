US President Donald Trump is set to embark on a major trip to Asia this week, with all eyes on an expected meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that has huge implications for the global economy.

Trump said on Wednesday he was making a "big trip" to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, his first visit to the region since he returned to the White House in a blaze of tariffs and geopolitical brinkmanship.

Much of the trip remains shrouded in uncertainty. The White House has given almost no details, and Trump has warned that his anticipated sit-down with Xi in South Korea may not even happen amid ongoing tensions.

But Trump has made it clear he hopes to seal a "good" deal with China and end a bitter trade war between the world's two largest economies that has caused global shockwaves.

The host nations are meanwhile set to roll out the red carpet to ensure they stay on the right side of the 79-year-old, and win the best deals they can on tariffs and security assistance.

Malaysia and Japan

His first stop is expected to be Malaysia for the October 26-28 summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — a grouping Trump skipped several times in his first term.

Trump is set to ink a trade deal with Malaysia — but more importantly, to oversee the signing of a peace accord between Thailand and Cambodia, as he continues his quest for a Nobel Peace Prize.

"President Trump is keen to see the more positive results of the peace negotiations between Thailand and Cambodia," Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday.

The US leader may also meet Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the summit to improve ties after months of bad blood, officials from both countries told AFP.

Trump's next stop is expected to be Tokyo, where he will be able to meet conservative Sanae Takaichi, named this week as Japan's first woman prime minister.

Japan has escaped the worst of the tariffs Trump slapped on countries around the world to end what he calls unfair trade balances that are "ripping off the United States."

At the same time, Trump wants Japan to halt Russian energy imports and has also urged Tokyo to follow Western allies in increasing defence spending.