Former Israeli spymaster Yossi Cohen has announced that he could potentially challenge Benjamin Netanyahu for the premiership in elections scheduled for next year, setting the cat among the pigeons in a politically divided country over its long-winding war in Gaza.

Cohen, who led Mossad from 2016 to 2021, made the announcement during a podcast, where he also hinted at the possibility of forming a new party to take on Netanyahu’s Likud party.

Netanyahu is barely holding on to power amid mass protests over his failure to bring back Israeli hostages despite waging a nearly two-year-long war in Gaza, which has killed almost 63,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Known for his eventful stint as spy chief and key role in the Abraham Accords that aimed to normalise diplomatic relations between Israel and many Arab states, Cohen appears to be leveraging his security credentials to position himself as a “ unifying ” figure in a deeply divided Israeli society.

His announcement has been covered widely by the Israeli media, which generally framed the move as long-anticipated.

Public discourse on social media largely echoed media reports, with some users suggesting the proliferation of opposition candidates like Cohen could inadvertently reduce chances for a coalition change by splitting votes. Reactions ranged from an “outstanding future leader” to a “used car salesman”.

Gokhan Batu, an Israel analyst at the Ankara-based Center for Middle Eastern Studies, tells TRT World that the military and intelligence apparatus occupy a “special status” in Israeli society.

“A solid career record and personal charisma often provide former soldiers and intelligence officers with an automatic layer of public support,” Batu says.

Cohen’s religious background and past alliances with right-wing figures, combined with his emphasis on “unity”, position him “somewhere between the centre and the right” on Israel’s political spectrum, according to Batu.

Mtanes Shehadeh, a former Knesset member, echoes this sentiment, telling TRT World that Cohen’s security credentials will constitute a “significant asset” in the political arena.

“In the Israeli mindset, Cohen’s name is tied to security and intelligence achievements, particularly in confronting Iran’s nuclear project,” he says.

Cohen claims credit for a 2018 operation in which Mossad stole Iran's nuclear archives from safes in a warehouse in Tehran.

Unlike some Israeli military leaders who have transitioned into politics – such as Benny Gantz, Yitzhak Rabin, or Ariel Sharon – Cohen’s move from the secretive world of intelligence to the political stage marks a novel development in Israel.

This is the first time that a former head of Mossad is seeking to run for prime minister's office, Shehadeh says.

While Cohen’s media presence and diplomatic achievements bolster his public image, these factors alone “are not sufficient” for Cohen to compete against Netanyahu, Shehadeh adds.

Netanyahu’s heir or rival?

Cohen’s historical ties to Netanyahu complicate his candidacy. Once considered a potential successor within Netanyahu’s Likud Party, alongside cabinet members like Ron Dermer who is leading negotiations for hostage release, Cohen now faces the delicate task of carving out an independent identity.

“Cohen was considered, alongside Dermer, as one of the two figures reportedly seen by Netanyahu as potential successors,” Batu says.

However, recent political shifts, including Dermer’s rumoured exit from politics, indicate a “political vacuum” that Cohen is positioning himself to fill, Batu adds.

Cohen is presenting himself as an alternative figure in the realms of “security and social cohesion”, he says.

Shehadeh, however, sees Cohen’s ties to Netanyahu as a potential liability instead.