The United States has spent roughly $12 billion on its military offensive against Iran, a top White House economic adviser said on Sunday, as the administration sought to reassure Americans about the war’s growing financial toll.

Speaking to CBS News, Kevin Hassett, a senior adviser to Donald Trump, said the figure reflects what the US has spent so far since launching joint strikes with Israel.

“The $12 billion was what I was briefed has been spent so far,” Hassett said, adding that the amount does not represent the total cost of a full offensive expected to last several weeks.

The comments come as Washington moves to reassure the public that the conflict will not significantly strain the US economy or require emergency funding from Congress.

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“No additional funding needed”

Pentagon estimates previously indicated that the cost of the war surpassed $11.3 billion within the first six days, driven largely by the heavy use of precision-guided munitions and air assaults.

Hassett said the administration does not expect to ask lawmakers for additional funding, arguing that existing military stockpiles are sufficient to sustain attacks.

Defence officials believe the offensive — which began on February 28 — could last four to six weeks, with Hassett claiming the military is already ahead of schedule.