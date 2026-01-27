Tens of thousands have rallied across Iranian cities to voice economic grievances, prompting Trump to warn of US attacks if protesters are killed, though he later softened his rhetoric after claiming Tehran stopped killings following his warning.

Iran repeats warning

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would provoke a "swift and comprehensive" response.

On Tuesday, Tehran said it is "fully prepared" for any potential war to protect its national interests, stressing that it prioritises dialogue to resolve problems.



"Amid these threats, we hear the drums of war beating in the foreign press," government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told a press conference in Tehran.



"This is not the first time we have faced such a threat. We have previously endured a multi-stage war."

Concerns are escalating within Iran regarding a possible US strike, amidst heightened tensions between the two nations.

This follows anti-government protests in Iran, which the Iranian government claims began organically but were subsequently manipulated by agents backed by the US and Israel.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers crossed into the Middle East region on Monday.



The US administration says that all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran, as the US and Israel seek to change Iran’s ruling system.



"As the president (Masoud Pezeshkian) has stated, we mourn everyone who has lost their lives (in the protests)," Mohajerani said.



"More than 3,000 deaths is not a small number. We will not forget the brutal killings carried out against our security forces. We are not new to such difficult times."



The spokesperson said Iran is confident it would overcome the current crisis through engagement with the public.



"We believe that this crisis must be resolved by engaging in dialogue with the people and acknowledging their legitimate demands."



She said the government had adopted a different approach towards the protests, holding meetings with leaders of "peaceful" demonstrations and dismissing university officials who had taken a "hardline" stance against students.



Mohajerani said investigations into the protests and acts of violence are ongoing, saying reports on the matter will be released in the coming days.