Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Nigeria have now finished third at nine Cup of Nations tournaments.
The Super Eagles won the penalty shootout 4-2 to secure third place in the tournament. / Reuters
January 17, 2026

Nigeria have defeated Egypt on penalties to claim third place at the 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

The 3rd place game, played at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles won the penalty shootout 4-2 to secure third place in the tournament.

For Nigeria, Trabzonspor's Paul Onuachu was named to the starting eleven; the high-profile duo of Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Besiktas' Wilfred Ndidi began the match on the bench.

Nigeria had the ball in Egypt's net twice, but the efforts from Paul Onauchu in the first half and Ademola Lookman after the break were ruled out.

Onauchu's was disallowed because he had elbowed Egypt defender Hamdi Fathy in the face, which was confirmed after a VAR check.

Lookman, who come on as a halftime substitute, had his effort chalked off for offside.

Nigeria have now finished third at nine Cup of Nations tournaments.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
