Nigeria have defeated Egypt on penalties to claim third place at the 35th edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

The 3rd place game, played at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

The Super Eagles won the penalty shootout 4-2 to secure third place in the tournament.

For Nigeria, Trabzonspor's Paul Onuachu was named to the starting eleven; the high-profile duo of Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Besiktas' Wilfred Ndidi began the match on the bench.