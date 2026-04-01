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Iraq stun Bolivia to end 40-year World Cup drought
After a harrowing journey from Baghdad amid regional turmoil, Iraq clinch a 2-1 playoff victory in Mexico, booking a place in the 2026 World Cup alongside France, Senegal and Norway.
Iraq stun Bolivia to end 40-year World Cup drought
Iraq players celebrate after defeating Bolivia to qualify for the FIFA World Cup at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 31 2026. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

Iraq became the 48th and final team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday, defeating Bolivia 2-1 in an intercontinental playoff, marking their first appearance at the finals since 1986 in Mexico.

Goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and captain Aymen Hussein sealed a famous win for Iraq, whose preparation had been disrupted by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Australian coach Graham Arnold, who had initially sought to postpone the fixture due to regional instability, celebrated a hard-fought triumph as his squad overcame exhaustion and logistical nightmares.

Most players only reached Mexico after a gruelling three-day journey from Baghdad, including an overland crossing into Jordan.

Resilience pays off

Despite fatigue, Iraq started confidently, taking the lead after just nine minutes. Midfielder Amir Al-Ammari won a corner, which Al-Hamadi converted with a precise header.

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Bolivia equalised late in the first half through Moises Paniagua, keeping the game tense.

But eight minutes into the second half, substitute Marko Lawk-Farji set up Hussein for a composed finish into the bottom corner, reclaiming the lead. 

Iraq's defence held firm during nine nerve-wracking minutes of stoppage time to secure their historic victory.

Iraq will join Group I at the 2026 World Cup, facing heavyweights France, Senegal and Norway.

For a nation battered by war and displacement, Tuesday’s victory is more than just football — it’s a moment of unity and pride.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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