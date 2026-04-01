Iraq became the 48th and final team to qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday, defeating Bolivia 2-1 in an intercontinental playoff, marking their first appearance at the finals since 1986 in Mexico.

Goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and captain Aymen Hussein sealed a famous win for Iraq, whose preparation had been disrupted by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Australian coach Graham Arnold, who had initially sought to postpone the fixture due to regional instability, celebrated a hard-fought triumph as his squad overcame exhaustion and logistical nightmares.

Most players only reached Mexico after a gruelling three-day journey from Baghdad, including an overland crossing into Jordan.

Resilience pays off

Despite fatigue, Iraq started confidently, taking the lead after just nine minutes. Midfielder Amir Al-Ammari won a corner, which Al-Hamadi converted with a precise header.