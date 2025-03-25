WORLD
US launches new air strikes on northern Yemen — Houthis
Al-Masirah TV says two air raids targeted Sahar district, which is a key stronghold for Houthis.
Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a "major offensive" against the Houthis and later threatened to "wipe them out completely." / Reuters
March 25, 2025

The Houthi group said that US air strikes hit Saada province in northern Yemen.

According to the group's Al-Masirah TV channel, the attack involved two air raids targeting Sahar district on Tuesday, a key Houthi stronghold.

The report did not provide details on specific targets, casualties, or material damage resulting from the strikes.

At least 83 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in US air strikes on Yemen since last Thursday, according to Houthi figures.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a "major offensive" against the Houthis and later threatened to "wipe them out completely."

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade to show of solidarity with besieged Gaza during Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave, which killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
