The Houthi group said that US air strikes hit Saada province in northern Yemen.

According to the group's Al-Masirah TV channel, the attack involved two air raids targeting Sahar district on Tuesday, a key Houthi stronghold.

The report did not provide details on specific targets, casualties, or material damage resulting from the strikes.

At least 83 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in US air strikes on Yemen since last Thursday, according to Houthi figures.