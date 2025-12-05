Emergency crews across Asia raced to deliver life-saving assistance on Friday, a week after catastrophic floods and landslides killed more than 1,500 people and wiped out entire communities from Indonesia to Sri Lanka.

Authorities have confirmed 867 deaths in Indonesia, 486 in Sri Lanka, 185 in Thailand, and three in Malaysia.

Many villages in Indonesia and Sri Lanka remained buried under mud and debris, with nearly 900 people still unaccounted for in both countries, while recovery was further along in Thailand and Malaysia.

As floodwaters slowly recede, survivors across the worst-hit areas are emerging into landscapes of wreckage. Roads are severed, cutting off entire districts, leaving them only accessible by helicopter. Landslides tore down transmission towers, plunging towns into darkness and silencing communications for days.

Related TRT World - Relief and rescue operations continue after devastating floods in Asia

Villages submerged under mud

In Aceh Tamiang, the hardest-hit district of Aceh province, entire villages lie submerged under a thick layer of mud. More than 260,000 people have fled, leaving behind homes swallowed by landslides, with farmland washed away.

Helicopters are now dropping food, medicine and blankets into isolated pockets, where clean water, sanitation and shelter are urgently needed.

Trucks loaded with supplies are inching along recently reopened roads from Medan, but debris and damage continue to slow down delivery, said National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.