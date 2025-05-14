WORLD
1 min read
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Northern Queensland reports a surge in melioidosis, a soil-borne disease, with 31 fatalities confirmed so far in 2025.
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Bacteria in soil and water cause melioidosis through cuts or inhalation. / AP
May 14, 2025

The death toll in Australia’s Queensland state this year from the soil-borne disease melioidosis climbed to 31 after another person died, local media reported Wednesday.

The latest death was reported in Townsville during the past week, according to ABC News.

Queensland’s Health Department received 221 melioidosis notifications this year, which experts described as a significant outbreak in the state.

RECOMMENDED

Most cases were reported from Cairns and Townsville, including a cluster in Townsville's northern suburbs Townsville Public Health Unit director Steven Donohue said that heavy drinkers, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most at risk.

Melioidosis is a rare disease caused by bacteria found in soil and water in northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

The bacteria enters the body through cuts or inhalation, so cases soared after record-breaking flooding this year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East