Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Emine Erdogan says the talks focused on social solidarity issues concerning humanity as a whole, expressing hope the visit would strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.
The meeting took place at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where the two first ladies held talks focusing on issues of social solidarity. / Others
February 4, 2026

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has met her Egyptian counterpart, Entissar Amer, in the capital, Cairo, as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Egypt.

The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where the two first ladies held talks focusing on issues of social solidarity, according to a statement shared by Emine Erdogan.

“We held a productive meeting on issues of social solidarity that closely concern humanity as a whole,” Erdogan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Following the talks, the two first ladies toured the Grand Egyptian Museum, home to more than 57,000 artefacts spanning Egypt’s history, and later visited the Pyramids of Giza.

Reflecting on the visit, Emine Erdogan said the pyramids, rising on the desert horizon, symbolise a powerful link between past and future and hold a unique place in humanity’s shared memory.

She said she was pleased to see the Great Pyramid of Khufu, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, in person.

“I hope that this valuable visit will contribute to the development of relations between our countries in all fields,” she underlined.

Earlier, President Erdogan was greeted in Cairo by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Erdogan is accompanied on the visit by a host of top Turkish officials, including key Cabinet ministers.

During the visit, numerous agreements in different fields have also been signed by related institutions and ministries of the two countries.

