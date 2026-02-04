Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has met her Egyptian counterpart, Entissar Amer, in the capital, Cairo, as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to Egypt.

The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, where the two first ladies held talks focusing on issues of social solidarity, according to a statement shared by Emine Erdogan.

“We held a productive meeting on issues of social solidarity that closely concern humanity as a whole,” Erdogan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Following the talks, the two first ladies toured the Grand Egyptian Museum, home to more than 57,000 artefacts spanning Egypt’s history, and later visited the Pyramids of Giza.

Reflecting on the visit, Emine Erdogan said the pyramids, rising on the desert horizon, symbolise a powerful link between past and future and hold a unique place in humanity’s shared memory.