Thousands of Iranians rallied Thursday in a tribute to former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, killed on the first day of the war with the United States and Israel.

Holding portraits of their deceased leader and waving their national flags, supporters of Khamenei took part in rallies across the country after he died in the US-Israeli attack on February 28.

"The killing of our beloved leader was truly cowardly," Maryam Esmaeili, a 33-year-old private-sector employee, told AFP, adding that the US and Israel "crossed our red line".

The most notable gatherings took place in the capital Tehran, where strikes have ceased since a fragile ceasefire came into effect on Tuesday night, as well as the northwest city of Urmia and northeast Gorgan.

Khamenei was 86 years old, having led the country for more than 36 years.

His son Mojtaba, who succeeded him in early March, was not present on Thursday. He was wounded in a strike, according to Iranian officials, and has yet to appear in public since his appointment.

President Masoud Pezeshkian participated in the tribute and posed for photos with attendees, according to images broadcast on state television.

The national tribute began at 9:40 am (0610 GMT), the same time that strikes killed Khamenei at his residence in Tehran along with dozens of high-ranking officers and officials.

'Victory'

The attack marked the beginning of a conflict that subsequently engulfed the entire Middle East, with Iran retaliating with missile and drone attacks on Israel and Gulf nations it accuses of serving as launchpads for US strikes.