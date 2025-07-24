It was just before six in the evening when Abdulrahman al-Assar arrived at the aid distribution point in Al-Tina, southern Gaza. Like thousands of other Palestinians in Gaza, he had dragged himself there out of desperation.

The markets were empty. There was nothing left to buy, even if one had the money to do so.

"There is absolutely nothing," he says. "So I was forced to go live on American aid because of the difficult circumstances we’re in," Abdulrahman tells TRT World in an exclusive interview on the ground.

He wasn't alone. The yard was swelling with people, all starving, exhausted, and waiting for a chance at survival. The area buzzed with anxiety and fatigue. Children clung to their parents. Dust swirled under their feet. Hunger was the only thing stronger than their fear.

Then came the sound of bullets.

"They fired at us, every time we got closer, every time we moved forward, they shot," says Abdulrahman.

"Random fire. Wild and random. We’re running under the bullets. Bullets above us, beside us, in front of our eyes. One person falls to the ground right in front of us."

At that moment, the aid distribution point became a killing field. This wasn’t the first time. But it was one of the deadliest.

On that day alone, July 16th, at least 20 Palestinians were killed while trying to collect food in the besieged enclave – now facing an unprecedented famine due to an Israeli aid blockade.

Others were crushed under the weight of the crowd. Dozens were injured. Some disappeared.

The people had run not out of choice, but out of necessity. At the heart of the chaos was the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-Israel-backed initiative set up in late May to supposedly provide food and supplies.

But Palestinians on the ground say the operation has become a trap. Since its launch, over 1,100 Palestinians have been killed or wounded near these so-called aid centres.

Abdulrahman, 28, from Rafah, is a father and the sole provider for his family of eleven. At home, they have no food.

“No potatoes. We don’t have potatoes. May God provide," he says, his voice shaking. “We just want to survive. Have mercy. We are your people.”

Calling them only to trap and kill them

Abdulrahman recalls how the gates were suddenly shut as the people arrived to collect aid.

"They stopped us and turned us back. We were a large number…many people," he says.

What ensued when the gate was finally opened was total chaos – and a deadly stampede.

People fell as they rushed forward, only to be trampled upon by people behind them. Some were pinned to the barbed-wire fencing, injured and unable to rise.

Abdulrahman, one of those crushed beneath a mass of bodies, was numb with pain. "Half of my body was gone. I couldn't feel it."

Screams filled the air. Some cried for help. Others tried to speak in English, begging American personnel nearby to assist. But there was no help.

"They refused to come. They just filmed us, mocked us, laughed at us, turned their faces away," he says.

Minutes passed. People suffocated, trapped under layers of bodies. Then, Israeli forces fired again. This time, at the ground.

"'Get up!' they said. They made people get up. They forced everyone up. They shot at the ground and said, 'Get up!'"

Abdulrahman, after fainting, felt a breeze on his leg. He came to. Around him, others were lying in the sand. Their faces bloodied, their bodies still. Many were dead.