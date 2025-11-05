US
2 min read
'Trump wasn't on the ballot': US president reacts to Democrats' key elections sweep
Democrats win New York City mayoral race, governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, and California’s Proposition 50 on redistricting.
'Trump wasn't on the ballot': US president reacts to Democrats' key elections sweep
Trump had endorsed Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, who ran for mayor as an independent. / Reuters
November 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump reacted to Democrats’ victories in Tuesday's major election contests, including the closely-watched mayoral race in New York City, suggesting that the Republican Party’s poor performance was because his name was not on the ballot as well as the prolonged government shutdown.

"'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters,” the president said on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Democrats won the New York City mayoral race, the governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, and California’s Proposition 50 on redistricting, marking their first major electoral wins since Trump began his second term this January.

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office, according to unofficial results.

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger will become Virginia’s next governor - and its first female chief executive - while Rep. Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey governor’s office.

RelatedTRT World - Political standoff plunges US into chaos amid record-long government shutdown

“New York will remain a city of immigrants”

RECOMMENDED

Voters in the heavily Democratic state of California also approved a new congressional map that is intended to counter an effort led by Trump to bolster Republican chances in next year's midterm elections.

Trump had endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran for mayor as an independent.

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Mamdani called out the president, saying: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

He then added: “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight led by an immigrant … So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

RelatedTRT World - Zohran Mamdani: The young Muslim entrant who upended the establishment and made New York history

Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios