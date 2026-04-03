April 3, 2026
The submission deadline for the TRT International Documentary Awards has been extended, the Turkish broadcaster announced.
It said that because of strong interest, applications will now remain open until April 10, 2026.
The TRT International Documentary Awards is a globally focused festival, held annually since 2009 by TRT, that supports documentary filmmakers, showcases international productions, and fosters industry exchange through screenings, panels, and workshops in Istanbul.
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You can visit TRT Belgesel or Film Free Way to submit your film.
SOURCE:TRT World