The World Bank said it had cleared Syria's $15.5 million in outstanding debt after receiving payments from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, making the country eligible to apply for millions of dollars in grants for reconstruction and budget support.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar said in April that they would cover Syria's arrears with the multilateral development bank, which will make it eligible for new grant programs, subject to the bank's operational policies.

The step follows a surprise announcement by US President Donald Trump that he would order the lifting of all sanctions on Syria, which is struggling to rebuild after 13 years of civil war. The United States is likely to begin providing some sanctions relief in the coming weeks.

As of May 12, Syria has no outstanding balances with the International Development Association, the bank's fund for the poorest countries, the World Bank said.

"We are pleased that the clearance of Syria’s arrears will allow the World Bank Group to reengage with the country and address the development needs of the Syrian people," the bank said in a statement. "After years of conflict, Syria is on a path to recovery and development."