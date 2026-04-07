Arab countries have condemned far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The reactions have come after the Islamic Endowments Directorate in Jerusalem said that Ben-Gvir entered the mosque compound through the Moroccan Gate and toured its courtyards.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned the move as "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a provocation to Muslims around the world."

It reaffirmed its rejection of attempts to alter the status of the site and called on the international community to confront repeated Israeli violations in Jerusalem.

Jordan has also condemned the storming, calling it an unacceptable provocation and a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry accused Israel of seeking to impose a temporal and spatial division at the site.