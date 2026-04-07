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Arab countries condemn extremist Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Arab nations condemn the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Ben-Gvir as "provocation to Muslims around the world" and "violation of international law".
Arab countries condemn extremist Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Outrage as far-right Israeli minister enters Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. [AA/File]
14 hours ago

Arab countries have condemned far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The reactions have come after the Islamic Endowments Directorate in Jerusalem said that Ben-Gvir entered the mosque compound through the Moroccan Gate and toured its courtyards.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned the move as "a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a provocation to Muslims around the world."

It reaffirmed its rejection of attempts to alter the status of the site and called on the international community to confront repeated Israeli violations in Jerusalem.

Jordan has also condemned the storming, calling it an unacceptable provocation and a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry accused Israel of seeking to impose a temporal and spatial division at the site.

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Palestine's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs described the incident as a "blatant assault," noting it came while Israeli authorities continue to bar Muslim worshippers from entering.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Ben-Gvir's latest move reflected Israel's determination to impose a policy of Judaization and full control over the mosque compound.

Abdul Rahman Shadid, a leader in Hamas, stated the storming represented "the most dangerous organised occupation policy" against the site.

Israeli authorities have kept Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for the 38th consecutive day, citing the "state of emergency" declared since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on 28 February.

RelatedTRT World - Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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