“Floodwaters from the Orontes River inundated a number of homes and commercial buildings in the western Idlib province after heavy rainfall.

According to the SANA news agency on Sunday, the river’s water level rose sharply following torrential rain, causing flooding in residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas in the city of Darkush.

The Media and Communications Administration at Syria’s Defence Ministry said all necessary support will be provided to help affected residents in the Idlib and Latakia countryside following the flash floods.

On Saturday, two children drowned after they were swept away by floodwaters in Latakia countryside, while another child and a young man were rescued from the same rugged area.

Meanwhile, a volunteer with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent was killed in a traffic accident involving the organisation’s team in Jabal al Turkmen in Latakia while heading to respond to the emergency.

Six others, including five volunteers, were injured in the incident and were all transferred to a hospital for medical attention.