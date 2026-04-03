US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has removed, forced into retirement or blocked the promotions of more than a dozen senior US military officers across multiple branches of the armed forces, in a sweeping leadership overhaul amid the ongoing war on Iran.

The changes have affected some of the military's most senior leaders, including combat-tested commanders with decades of operational experience in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Gulf War and other major US military campaigns.

Nine US officials told NBC News that some officers appeared to be targeted based on their race, gender, or perceived alignment with policies of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Steps were reportedly taken to block or delay promotions for more than a dozen Black and female senior officers across all four military branches.

"There is not a single service that has been immune to this level of involvement by Hegseth," one US official told NBC News.

A retired senior military officer added that such intervention without explanation "will certainly cast a shadow across our officer corps," fuelling concerns inside both the Pentagon and the White House about political influence in military leadership decisions.

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Latest removal: Army chief forced into retirement

The most recent removal came on Thursday, when Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George was asked to step down and retire immediately, according to CBS News and Pentagon statements.

"The Department of War is grateful for General George's decades of service to our nation. We wish him well in his retirement," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

A senior Defence Department official told CBS News: "We are grateful for his service, but it was time for a leadership change in the Army."

George, the 41st chief of staff of the Army, assumed the role on September 21 2023, and typically would have served a four-year term through 2027.

A West Point graduate commissioned in 1988, George deployed during Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He previously served as vice chief of staff of the Army and as senior military assistant to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin from 2021 to 2022.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, CBS News also reported that Gen. David Hodne, who led the Army's Transformation and Training Command, and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., chief of Army chaplains, were also dismissed.

Following George's removal, Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve was named acting Army chief. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell described LaNeve as "a battle-tested leader with decades of operational experience and is completely trusted by Secretary Hegseth to carry out the vision of this administration without fault."

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Senior officers removed, forced to resign

Among the senior officers removed, forced to resign or pushed into early retirement under Hegseth were some of the most senior leaders across the US military.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to lead the US Navy, was removed from her post. Franchetti previously commanded the US Sixth Fleet, US Naval Forces Korea and Carrier Strike Group 9, serving in key operational roles across Europe, Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., a career fighter pilot who previously commanded US Pacific Air Forces and served as Air Force chief of staff, was also dismissed. Brown brought extensive operational experience, including combat deployments and senior leadership roles across the Indo-Pacific and Middle East.

Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse was removed after a preliminary June intelligence assessment suggested US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities had limited impact, contradicting President Donald Trump’s public claims, according to earlier reports cited by CBS News.

Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, the US military representative to NATO’s Military Committee, was removed by the Pentagon, which said her dismissal followed a loss of confidence in her leadership, according to spokesperson Sean Parnell.