“I’m afraid I’ll lose my job,” says Naeem, 33, an Indian man who has been living and working in a Jordanian garment factory for six years. “It’s like the Covid days,” he tells TRT World.

Naeem is not his real name, as he prefers not to disclose his identity for fear of reprisal.

According to a 2023 annual report by Better Work Jordan – an International Labour Organisation (ILO) initiative –, around 77,800 workers are employed in the export-oriented segment of the garment industry, with migrants comprising three-quarters of the workforce.

Like Naeem, a majority of these workers face a precarious future because of US President Donald Trump’s April 2 Liberation Day announcement of “global reciprocal tariffs” on imports from a host of countries, which he said would protect the country’s domestic industry, boost customs revenue, and reduce trade deficit.

The tariffs targeting some of the US’s biggest trading partners ranged from 10 to 50 percent, causing an upheaval in financial markets.

Jordanian exports to the US, which have attracted a 20 percent tariff, are likely to take a hit.

While the decision on the reciprocal tariffs came into effect on April 10, the duties have been delayed until July 9, according to the Trade Compliance Hub’s Trump Tariff Tracker .

Once they kick in, Jordan’s vital sectors such as clothing, jewellery, fertilisers, and pharmaceuticals will be impacted and Jordan’s most balanced trade relationships with a major foreign market are likely to suffer.

Jordan-US trade



Jordan became a major trading partner with the US following the signing of the 2000 Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the first such agreement between the US and an Arab country, which eliminated tariffs and boosted exports. Additionally, the establishment of Qualifying Industrial Zones (QIZs) in 1996 allowed duty-free access to the US market for goods produced in Jordan with Israeli inputs, further accelerating trade ties.



By 2024, Jordanian exports to the US market rose to approximately $2.8 billion, compared to $2.5 billion year-on-year in 2023, an increase of approximately 15 percent, according to the Jordanian Department of Statistics (DOS).

However, Jordan’s imports from the US totalled $1.6 billion, resulting in a trade surplus favouring Jordan of $1.4 billion with a trade volume of $4.48 billion in 2024.

DOS figures show that Jordan exported 20 commodity groups to the US last year, with more than 95 percent coming from four main categories: clothing and textiles, jewellery, machinery and equipment, and fertilisers. Clothing topped this list at 63 per cent, exceeding $2.11 billion of total exports.

The Middle Eastern country’s imports from the US mostly comprised metal products, transportation equipment, grain, and medical devices.

The proposed tariffs, say experts, threaten this trade balance, particularly in the garments sector, which employs tens of thousands of workers, especially women and refugees.

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply spokesman Yanal Al-Barmawi tells TRT World that the government is still negotiating with the US to reconsider the tariffs imposed on Jordanian exports, noting that “Jordan has strong relations with the United States in various fields”.

“The government is also taking measures to increase the competitiveness of Jordanian exports in various markets, including the US market, and is working to open new markets,” says Al-Barmawi.