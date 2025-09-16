TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
President Erdogan calls Israel’s attack in Qatar last week "a blatant challenge to international order and international law."
“Just as Hitler didn’t foresee his defeat, Netanyahu will face the same fate,” he said after returning from the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha. / Reuters
September 16, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday for Israel's attack on the Hamas negotiation team in Qatar last week, saying, "Ideologically, Netanyahu is like a relative of Hitler."

“Just as Hitler could not foresee the defeat that awaited him, Netanyahu will face the same ultimate fate,” he added while returning from Doha, where he attended an emergency Arab-Islamic summit following the Israeli air strike.

Erdogan called the attack on the Hamas negotiation team “a blatant challenge to international order and international law” and said Israel’s leadership has “turned their radical mindset into nothing more than a murderous network built on fascist ideology.”

The Turkish president also addressed Western countries’ recognition of Palestine, saying it would put further pressure on Israel and pledging to raise the issue again at the United Nations.

He expressed hope that “the front of humanity will gain broader support” at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Backing Tripoli

Lastly, Erdogan also addressed Türkiye’s diplomacy in Libya, emphasising the protection of the country’s sovereignty and unity. “We are committed to safeguarding Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political unity, and all our actions are guided by these objectives,” he said.

He noted that Türkiye has supported the legitimate Tripoli government from the outset, while recent policies have also sought to open diplomatic channels with eastern Libya. “This reflects Türkiye’s multidimensional diplomatic efforts, regional vision, and commitment to achieving peace,” Erdogan said.

He added that the Benghazi administration’s approval of the maritime jurisdiction agreement signed between Türkiye and Tripoli would be a “significant gain under international law.”

