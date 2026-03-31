The Turkish national team has reached the 2026 World Cup finals, scheduled to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, for the third time in its history.

Türkiye secured their place in the finals after defeating Kosovo in the play-offs 0-1.

Kerem Akturkoglu scored the goal for the Turkish team in the 53rd minute.

In a statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the team, known as "Our children," for their qualification.

He said he expects the national team to represent Türkiye strongly on football's biggest stage after 24 years, expressing confidence they will carry the national colours "from victory to victory" and make the country proud.