Lingering heavy rains from a former typhoon caused more flooding and landslides in Vietnam, raising the death toll to 26 in the country, with more reported missing.

Rainfall topped 30 centimetres (nearly a foot) in parts of Vietnam over the past 24 hours, the national weather agency said on Tuesday. It warned that heavy downpours would continue.

The typhoon brought eight-meter (26-foot) waves, damaging more than 135,000 homes and injuring 105 people.

The prolonged rain triggered flash floods and landslides that cut off roads and isolated communities from the northern mountains of Son La and Lao Cai provinces to central Nghe An province.

Rivers swollen by downpours and dam discharges have caused widespread flooding and landslides in the north.

The Thao River in Yen Bai rose significantly above emergency levels overnight, flooding homes with water up to a meter deep (3 feet) and prompting evacuations.

Dozens dead, missing