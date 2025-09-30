ASIA PACIFIC
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
Typhoon Bualoi brought heavy rains and flooding to Vietnam, killing 19 people and leaving many communities isolated as searches continue for the missing.
Authorities warned of more rainfall and swelling rivers in Hanoi. / AP
September 30, 2025

Lingering heavy rains from a former typhoon caused more flooding and landslides in Vietnam, raising the death toll to 26 in the country, with more reported missing.

Rainfall topped 30 centimetres (nearly a foot) in parts of Vietnam over the past 24 hours, the national weather agency said on Tuesday. It warned that heavy downpours would continue.

The typhoon brought eight-meter (26-foot) waves, damaging more than 135,000 homes and injuring 105 people.

The prolonged rain triggered flash floods and landslides that cut off roads and isolated communities from the northern mountains of Son La and Lao Cai provinces to central Nghe An province.

Rivers swollen by downpours and dam discharges have caused widespread flooding and landslides in the north.

The Thao River in Yen Bai rose significantly above emergency levels overnight, flooding homes with water up to a meter deep (3 feet) and prompting evacuations.

Dozens dead, missing

Many streets in the capital, Hanoi, were flooded, and authorities warned residents near the Red River, which runs through the city, to take precautions.

State media said on Tuesday that authorities were still searching for 22 missing people, including eight fishermen.

Bualoi had already caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines since Friday.

It made landfall in Vietnam early Monday, then lingered, which increased the danger.

Global warming is making storms like these stronger and wetter, according to experts, since warmer oceans provide tropical storms with more fuel, driving more intense winds, heavier rainfall and shifting precipitation patterns across East Asia.

