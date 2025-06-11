Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has issued a curfew for the city’s downtown area following several days of intense protests against ICE raids that saw clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, widespread vandalism, and some looting — particularly during the late night and early morning hours.

The curfew will begin at 8pm local time on Tuesday and remain in effect until 6am on Wednesday. It will apply to a one-square-mile area in the downtown district.

Protests have broken out in parts of downtown Los Angeles during the daytime and evening hours since Friday night, continuing through Tuesday. Dozens of demonstrators have attempted to cross the US 101 motorway, and downtown buildings have suffered "significant damage" from graffiti and broken windows, Mayor Bass said.