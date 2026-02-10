Egypt’s parliament on Tuesday approved by a majority a Cabinet reshuffle as the North African country struggles with an ailing economy and mounting pressure from regional conflicts.

The shake-up affected 13 portfolios, including housing, higher education, communications, youth and sports. However, key portfolios, most notably foreign affairs and defence, remain unchanged.

Candidates were nominated by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who met with Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly earlier on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the president's office.

The reshuffle seemed to focus on economic portfolios, with Ahmed Rostom, a senior economist at the World Bank, being named minister of planning and Mohamed Farid Saleh, the chairperson of the Financial Regulatory Authority, heading the Ministry of Investment.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Information was also restored after being dissolved in 2021. Diaa Rashwan, chairman of the State Information Service, was named as its minister.

Two women ministers were also included in the new line-up; Randa al-Menshawi now heads the Housing Ministry and Gihane Zaki has been named the minister of culture.