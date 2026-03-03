WORLD
2 min read
Jakarta offers to mediate amid escalating Iran conflict
Indonesia urges restraint and dialogue as regional tensions intensify.
Jakarta offers to mediate amid escalating Iran conflict
Sugiono says Indonesia is ready to facilitate dialogue to prevent loss of innocent lives. / AP
March 3, 2026

Indonesia’s top diplomat told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday that Jakarta is ready to help facilitate mediation amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi against the backdrop of mounting tensions in the Middle East.

“Indonesia stands ready to play a constructive role in advancing peace, including offering our willingness to facilitate dialogue or mediation, with the common objective of preventing further escalation and stopping the unnecessary loss of innocent lives,” Sugiono said on the US social media platform X.

He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and pursue immediate de-escalation.

“Respect for international law and the UN Charter must be upheld. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to regional stability,” he added.

‘Tragic targeting’

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, Araghchi also spoke with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the regional situation.

According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi expressed “deep concern” over developments and condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

He also conveyed condolences over the "tragic targeting" of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Since Saturday, joint US-Israeli strikes have reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries. Six US service members have been killed and several others seriously wounded.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent, the death toll from US and Israeli air strikes since Saturday has risen to 555.

RelatedTRT World - World leaders react after Israel‑US attack kills Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan