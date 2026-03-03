Indonesia’s top diplomat told his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday that Jakarta is ready to help facilitate mediation amid the escalating conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi against the backdrop of mounting tensions in the Middle East.

“Indonesia stands ready to play a constructive role in advancing peace, including offering our willingness to facilitate dialogue or mediation, with the common objective of preventing further escalation and stopping the unnecessary loss of innocent lives,” Sugiono said on the US social media platform X.

He urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and pursue immediate de-escalation.

“Respect for international law and the UN Charter must be upheld. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to regional stability,” he added.

‘Tragic targeting’