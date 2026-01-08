MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Israeli forces abduct 4 men after incursion in Syria's Quneitra
Syrian media say Israeli forces detained four men during a raid in Quneitra countryside.
Israeli forces abduct 4 men after incursion in Syria's Quneitra
Four men are detained as Israeli forces carry out a new incursion into southern Syria / Reuters
January 8, 2026

Israeli forces have abducted four young men after infiltrating the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in a new violation of the country’s sovereignty.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA, an Israeli unit made up of five military vehicles established a checkpoint at the al-Kasarat junction on the road linking the towns of Jbata al-Khashab and Ain al-Bayda.

The agency said Israeli soldiers stopped vehicles, checked the identities of people passing through the area and detained four men from Jbata. They were then taken to the al-Hamidiyah location.

The abductions come after Israeli forces staged three incursions into the Quneitra countryside on Tuesday, despite reports that a new round of negotiations between Damascus and Tel Aviv had begun under US mediation.

Those talks are said to be focused on reviving the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which governs the separation of forces along the ceasefire line.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory in recent months, particularly in the Quneitra area.

Syrian media have reported repeated detentions of civilians, the establishment of temporary checkpoints, questioning of residents and the destruction of agricultural land.

Following the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move Syria has said violates the 1974 agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Syria, Israel agree to US-backed coordination mechanism after Paris talks
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks