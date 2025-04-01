WORLD
2 min read
Trump tariffs to start 'immediately' after announcement — White House
"Too many foreign countries have their markets closed to our exports. This is fundamentally unfair," says spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
00:00
Trump tariffs to start 'immediately' after announcement — White House
Leavitt maintained that the import duties will be "effective immediately" after the president's announcement Wednesday, but much remains unclear about the forthcoming policy. / Reuters
April 1, 2025

US President Donald Trump's raft of "Liberation Day" tariffs will take effect immediately after he unveils them on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"My understanding is that the tariff announcement will come tomorrow, they will be effective immediately," Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday, adding she had just spoken to Trump about the issue.

Trump's forthcoming imposition of reciprocal tariffs on nations worldwide will serve as a major milestone in US history, the White House said.

"Tomorrow, April 2, 2025, will go down as one of the most important days in modern American history," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Our country has been one of the most open economies in the world, and we have the consumer base, hands down the best consumer base, but too many foreign countries have their markets closed to our exports. This is fundamentally unfair," she added.

RECOMMENDED

Leavitt maintained that the import duties will be "effective immediately" after the president's announcement Wednesday, but much remains unclear about the forthcoming policy.

Markets have fallen sharply lower on news that Trump intends to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries across the globe April 2 -- a day he has dubbed "Liberation Day."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shed more than 2,500 points since February when Trump first teased his intention while the Dow is down nearly 3,000 points.

Explore
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
No breakthrough in meeting between top US banks and cryptocurrency firms over crypto legislation