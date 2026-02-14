Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that US-brokered peace talks next week in Geneva will be serious and substantive, but he voiced concern that Ukraine was being asked "too often" to make concessions in the negotiations.

"We truly hope that the trilateral meetings next week will be serious, substantive, helpful for all us but honestly sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things," Zelenskyy said on Saturday in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

The Ukrainian leader said he was feeling "a little bit" of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who yesterday said Zelenskyy should not miss the "opportunity" to make peace soon.

"The Americans often return to the topic of concessions and too often those concessions are discussed only in the context of Ukraine, not Russia," Zelenskyy said.

However, he added that he hoped the US would stay involved in the negotiations, and that there would be an opportunity for Europe, which he said was currently sidelined, to play a bigger role.