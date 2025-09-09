Google said on Tuesday that it would comply with the South Korean government's demand to blur sensitive satellite images on its mapping services, paving the way for the US tech giant to compete better with local navigation platforms.

That is because South Korean laws require that companies store core geospatial data locally, something Google has long refused to do.

As a result, domestic technology firms like Naver and Kakao have cornered the market for mapping services, making navigation harder for foreign visitors unfamiliar with their platforms.

Google confirmed for the first time on Tuesday that it would abide by Seoul's demand.

"We have already confirmed our commitment with the government to blur satellite images as required and we'll be exploring acquiring imagery from approved Korean third parties where appropriate," Google Vice President Cris Turner told reporters.

Two-decade dispute

The announcement suggests the conclusion of a nearly two-decade dispute in which Google has argued for access to detailed South Korean maps to offer full walking and driving directions, only for Seoul to refuse to export that data for national security reasons.