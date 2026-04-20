The US military has launched another strike on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing three people.

Washington’s campaign of blowing up drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September 2025 and killed at least 181 people in total.

Other strikes have taken place in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Despite the Iran war, the series of strikes ramped up again in the past week, showing that the administration's aggressive measures to stop what it calls "narcoterrorism" in the Western Hemisphere are not letting up.