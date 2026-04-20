The US military has launched another strike on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing three people.
Washington’s campaign of blowing up drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September 2025 and killed at least 181 people in total.
Other strikes have taken place in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Despite the Iran war, the series of strikes ramped up again in the past week, showing that the administration's aggressive measures to stop what it calls "narcoterrorism" in the Western Hemisphere are not letting up.
The attacks began as the US built up its largest military presence in the region in generations and came months ahead of the raid in January that resulted in the abduction of then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
He was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges and pleaded not guilty.
In the latest attack on Sunday, the US Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes.
President Donald Trump said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and added the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the US and fatal overdoses claiming American lives.