WAR ON IRAN
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Trump weighs fresh military strikes on Iran as Islamabad peace talks stall — report
US president is considering a menu of military options, including limited strikes on infrastructure, following the collapse of peace talks, according to US media reports.
Trump weighs fresh military strikes on Iran as Islamabad peace talks stall — report
Trump weighs fresh military strikes on Iran as Islamabad peace talks hit an impasse: report / Reuters
6 hours ago

The United States has considered fresh military strikes against Iran after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Vice President JD Vance and his delegation led the talks in Islamabad, but discussions ended without reaching a deal.

President Donald Trump and his advisers have looked at resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a way to break the stalemate, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

Speaking from his Florida resort, Trump told Fox News that Iran's power plants and water facilities could be targeted if tensions continue to escalate.

"I would hate to do it, but it’s their water, their desalinisation plants, their electric-generating plants, which are very easy to hit," he said, making clear that all options remain on the table.

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Blockade strategy

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales has said the president "wisely keeps all additional options on the table," while confirming the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz is designed to end "Iranian extortion."

Washington is demanding that Iran end all uranium enrichment, dismantle facilities, and accept a broader security framework.

The blockade is designed to cut off Iran's oil revenues, which fund nearly half of the government's budget.

However, the approach carries risks, as US Navy vessels operating close to Iranian shores could face drone and missile attacks with little warning.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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