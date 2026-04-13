The United States has considered fresh military strikes against Iran after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Vice President JD Vance and his delegation led the talks in Islamabad, but discussions ended without reaching a deal.

President Donald Trump and his advisers have looked at resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a way to break the stalemate, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

Speaking from his Florida resort, Trump told Fox News that Iran's power plants and water facilities could be targeted if tensions continue to escalate.

"I would hate to do it, but it’s their water, their desalinisation plants, their electric-generating plants, which are very easy to hit," he said, making clear that all options remain on the table.