The G7 foreign ministers have called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine while pledging continued support for Kiev’s sovereignty, security and independence, as they concluded their two-day meeting in Niagara, Canada.

"We reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty, and independence," the ministers said in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

The ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, along with the European Union’s high representative, met under Canada’s G7 presidency on November 11–12.

They were joined by officials from Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine.

The statement reiterated that "an immediate ceasefire is urgently needed" and stressed that "the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations."

The G7 also reaffirmed its commitment to the principle that "international borders must not be changed by force."

The group said it was "increasing the economic costs to Russia" and considering further action against countries and entities that are helping finance Moscow’s war.