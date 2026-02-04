British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday he regretted appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States, saying he "repeatedly" lied and misrepresented his ties to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

British police on Tuesday launched an investigation into Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office, following claims that he leaked market-sensitive information to Epstein.

Starmer said the information provided when he was appointed would be released.

"I want to make sure this House sees the full documentation, so it will see for itself the extent to which time and time again Mandelson completely misrepresented the extent of his relationship with Epstein and lied throughout the process," Starmer told parliament.