A synagogue was damaged in a blast in Liege, eastern Belgium, police said, adding they were investigating the cause of the explosion.

No injuries were reported, with "only material damage", a spokesperson for the police in the city of Liege said in a statement.

The blast took place around 4:00 am (0300 GMT) in front of the synagogue on Monday, blowing out the windows of the buildings across the road, the spokesperson added.