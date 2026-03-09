6 hours ago
A synagogue was damaged in a blast in Liege, eastern Belgium, police said, adding they were investigating the cause of the explosion.
No injuries were reported, with "only material damage", a spokesperson for the police in the city of Liege said in a statement.
The blast took place around 4:00 am (0300 GMT) in front of the synagogue on Monday, blowing out the windows of the buildings across the road, the spokesperson added.
A security perimeter was erected, and the federal police were expected at the scene, according to the French-speaking RTBF public broadcaster.
Built in 1899, the synagogue also serves as a museum for the history of Liege's Jewish community, according to its website.
