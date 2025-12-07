The PKK/YPG terror group, operating under the label of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has banned all public gatherings in areas it occupies in northeastern Syria ahead of the anniversary of the toppling of the Bashar al Assad regime.

The group, Anadolu sources said, announced it would not allow any celebrations on December 7-8, marking the Baath regime’s overthrow, citing “security threats” as justification for the restrictions.

The PKK/YPG also said that all forms of public events, social activities, and the use of fireworks are prohibited in the predominantly Arab regions under its occupation.