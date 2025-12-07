WORLD
PKK/YPG terror group halts celebrations marking Assad regime's fall in Syria
The terrorist organisation bans all December 7-8 gatherings and activities in occupied areas, as celebrations continue across Syrian provinces.
Hundreds of citizens form vehicle convoys in Damascus to celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of the Baath regime on December 7, 2025. / AA
December 7, 2025

The PKK/YPG terror group, operating under the label of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has banned all public gatherings in areas it occupies in northeastern Syria ahead of the anniversary of the toppling of the Bashar al Assad regime.

The group, Anadolu sources said, announced it would not allow any celebrations on December 7-8, marking the Baath regime’s overthrow, citing “security threats” as justification for the restrictions.

The PKK/YPG also said that all forms of public events, social activities, and the use of fireworks are prohibited in the predominantly Arab regions under its occupation.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Damascus, Daraa, Latakia, Hama, Homs, Idlib and Aleppo continue to celebrate the first anniversary of Assad’s fall.

SOURCE:AA
