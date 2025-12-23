Türkiye has strongly condemned the atrocities being committed by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians.

"We strongly condemn the atrocities committed by the RSF against civilians and call for the urgent access of humanitarian assistance to the relevant regions," Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz told a UN Security Council meeting on Sudan on Monday.

Yildiz said Sudan has become the world's "largest displacement crisis" and that Ankara was "deeply saddened" by recent developments in Al Fasher and the Kordofan region.

He also condemned the paramilitary RSF's December 13 attack on the logistics base of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei in Kadugli, South Kordofan, which killed six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and injured eight others.

"Türkiye defines Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence as one of the basic tenets of our principled approach to the region and Africa as a whole," he added.

"It is only through legitimacy and dialogue that a sustainable solution to the conflict can be found," Yildiz said, supporting regional and international initiatives to end the fighting.

"The efforts of the international community should turn into an inclusive peace process that will enable a permanent ceasefire followed by a comprehensive political process and accountability," he added.