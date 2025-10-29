Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has acknowledged "violations" by its forces in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, claiming that investigation committees have been formed and deployed to the city.

"I see that excesses happened in Al Fasher, and I hereby announce the formation of investigative committees. These committees have already reached Al Fasher," RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said in a prerecorded video on Telegram on Wednesday.

Sudanese authorities and international organisations have accused the RSF of committing "massacres and humanitarian violations" in Al Fasher, including "summary executions," arbitrary arrests, and displacement of civilians during its assault on the city since Sunday, which it had besieged for over a year.

Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan confirmed that army forces had withdrawn from the city to spare it further "destruction and systematic killing" by the RSF.

Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission said on Wednesday that the RSF had killed over 2,000 people during its assault on the city. The Sudan Doctors Network also accused the RSF of executing all patients in Al Fasher hospitals.

Related TRT World - Report reveals evidence RSF committed mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher

Claims of investigation

In his video, Dagalo claimed that "legal investigation committees will immediately investigate and hold accountable any soldier or officer who violated human rights, and the results of the investigations will be announced immediately."

He also claimed that civilians would be allowed full movement in the city and that any detained civilians would be released immediately.

Dagalo urged residents to return to Al Fasher despite "current obstacles from mines and war violations."

"Citizens can return to their homes, especially those who own homes in Al Fasher," he said.