President Donald Trump has begun his first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress, focusing on the economy, tariffs and foreign policy.

In his remarks, Trump has highlighted what he described as his administration's economic actions and trade strategy, declaring: "Our nation is back — bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before."

He said: "Today our borders are secure, and we will deliver better and better and better results. This is the golden age of America."

The US president has pointed to his closure of the US border, the state of the US economy and a drop in crime at the top of his address.

"Today, our border is secure, our spirit is restored. Inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast. The economy is roaring like never before, and our enemies are scared. Our military and police are stacked, and America is respected again," Trump said.

He said he had inherited "a real crisis with a stagnant economy, record inflation and wide-open borders" and added: "We will not return to the situation we were in. Our borders today are secure."

Border security and immigration focus

Trump claimed that no undocumented migrant had been allowed into the United States over the past nine months and said the flow of the drug fentanyl across the border has fallen by a record 56 percent in one year.

Trump again criticised Somali Americans in Minnesota, framing the remarks as part of what he described as a crackdown on fraud.

He referred to "the Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota," saying that "importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA, and it is the American people who pay the price and higher medical bills, car insurance rates, rent, taxes and, perhaps most importantly, crime."

Critics have previously described similar remarks as racist.

The administration has repeatedly tied legal immigration to fraud and pressure on social welfare systems, citing this as justification for suspending immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.

Trump also called on lawmakers to pass the SAVE Act, legislation that would create new identification requirements for voters.

Trump claimed that "cheating is rampant in our elections. It's rampant."

Claims of ending wars