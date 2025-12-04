Spain has signed 14 cooperation deals with Morocco in Madrid, strengthening ties with the European Union's North African neighbour that were long poisoned by the disputed Western Sahara.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch for talks in Madrid before presiding over the signing of 14 agreements.

These included cooperation in education, sport, agriculture, fishing, and natural disasters, according to a statement from Sanchez's office on Thursday.

A joint declaration reaffirmed "both countries' desire to strengthen political dialogue", the statement added.

Sanchez also urged both countries to seize the "economic, cultural and social opportunities" offered by the 2030 football World Cup, which Spain and Morocco will host alongside Portugal.

‘Making every effort’ to combat irregular immigration