Spain, Morocco pen 14 deals to strengthen political, economic and social ties
A joint declaration reaffirms "both countries' desire to strengthen political dialogue", according to a statement from Sanchez's office.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch for talks in Madrid. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

Spain has signed 14 cooperation deals with Morocco in Madrid, strengthening ties with the European Union's North African neighbour that were long poisoned by the disputed Western Sahara.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch for talks in Madrid before presiding over the signing of 14 agreements.

These included cooperation in education, sport, agriculture, fishing, and natural disasters, according to a statement from Sanchez's office on Thursday.

A joint declaration reaffirmed "both countries' desire to strengthen political dialogue", the statement added.

Sanchez also urged both countries to seize the "economic, cultural and social opportunities" offered by the 2030 football World Cup, which Spain and Morocco will host alongside Portugal.

‘Making every effort’ to combat irregular immigration

Immigration is a major topic of common interest. Morocco is a key EU partner in managing irregular migration, sharing the bloc's only land border with Africa at the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Moroccan Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour had told El Mundo newspaper that his country was "making every effort" to combat irregular immigration.

The summit comes weeks after the UN Security Council endorsed Morocco’s autonomy plan for the Western Sahara region. The move has been supported by the Spanish government but fiercely opposed by its coalition partner Sumar, whose government ministers – including Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz – boycotted the summit.

Morocco mostly controls the vast, resource-rich former Spanish colony, where the Polisario Front seeks independence for the territory.

Ties improved in 2022 after Spain supported Morocco's plan to grant the Western Sahara autonomy but under Rabat's sovereignty, a stance also supported by the United States and France.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
